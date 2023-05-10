Maple Leafs down Panthers to avoid sweep and force Game 5

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Maple Leafs aren't done yet.

Mitch Marner had goal and an assist as Toronto downed the Florida Panthers 2-1 in a must-win Game 4 to cut the deficit to 3-1 in the teams' second-round series Wednesday.

William Nylander also scored for the Leafs. Rookie goaltender Joseph Woll made 24 saves in his first post-season start with Ilya Samsonov sidelined due to injury. Marner and Nylander both snapped seven-game goal droughts.

Sam Reinhart replied for the Panthers, who got 23 stops from Sergei Bobrovsky.

Looking to become just the fifth team in NHL history to climb out of a 3-0 hole, Toronto gets at least a 48-hour reprieve and will host Game 5 of the best-of-seven matchup Friday at Scotiabank Arena.

Game 6, if necessary, would be Sunday back in South Florida.