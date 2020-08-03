Maple Leafs Fall in Series Opener Against Blue Jackets

It's wasn't the return to the ice the Maple Leafs were hoping for.

Cam Atkinson scored early in the third period and the Blue Jackets added an empty net goal to seal up a 2-0 win Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Joonas Korpisalo made 28 saves for Columbus in his first ever post-season start to earn the shutout.

The win gives the Blue Jackets an early 1-0 series lead over the Leafs in their best-of-five qualifying set.

The teams get back at it Tuesday afternoon with a 4pm puck drop.

In the late game Sunday, Jared Spurgeon scored twice for the Minnesota Wild in a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks to start their qualifying series in Edmonton.

Game two of that series is scheduled for 10:45pm Tuesday night.