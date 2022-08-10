Maple Leafs great Borje Salming diagnosed with ALS

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, the team announced Wednesday.

Salming, who played 16 seasons with the Leafs (1973-1989) and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996, said in a statement that he recognizes that there is no cure for the disease but says there are treatments available to slow the progression.

ALS is progressive nervous system disease that leads to paralysis, the inability to swallow, respiratory failure and finally death, usually in two to five years from the onset of symptoms.

Salming, 71, is receiving treatment in his native Sweden, where there are more than 800 patients living with ALS.

The ALS Society of Canada estimates that 3,000 Canadians live with the disease.