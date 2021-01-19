Maple Leafs Ground Jets in Toronto

John Tavares and Mitch Marner scored in a dominant second period as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday.

Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Toronto (3-1-0) in first of 10 meetings between the North Division rivals in the abbreviated 2020-2021 season.

Marner added his second of the night into an empty net with 22.6 seconds left.

Kyle Connor replied for Winnipeg (1-1-0), which got 35 stops from Connor Hellebuyck inside an empty Scotiabank Arena because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Jets were minus sniper Patrik Laine, who sat out with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Former Windsor Spitfire Logan Stanley made his NHL debut last night for the Jets. He played just over 11:19 and had three shots on goal

