Maple Leafs recall goaltender Joseph Woll, sign OHL's Matt Onuska to amateur tryout

TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Joseph Woll from the American Hockey League ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Maple Leafs will also have an amateur serving as backup for the third consecutive game after signing Ontario Hockey League netminder Matt Onuska to a tryout Tuesday.

Onuska, 20, had a 17-11-4 record with a .868 save percentage and a 4.44 goals-against average for the Windsor Spitfires this season.

Ilya Samsonov started Toronto's last three games, including Monday night against the Florida Panthers. Matt Murray is out with a concussion.

Woll, 24, has four wins, a .932 save percentage and a 2.02 goals-against average in five appearances with the Maple Leafs this season.

The Maple Leafs are locked in to first-round playoff series with the Lightning beginning next week. Toronto, which has two regular-season games remaining, will have home-ice advantage.