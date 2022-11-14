iHeartRadio
Maple Leafs say Muzzin out indefinitely with spine injury, Brodie on IR


The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed signed defenceman Jake Muzzin to a four-year contract extension. Muzzin (8) skates with the puck as Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) defends in this Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin for at least the next three months.

The team said Monday that Muzzin is out indefinitely with a cervical spine injury and will be re-evaluated in late February.

The 33-year-old Muzzin was injured in Toronto's 4-2 home loss to Arizona on Oct. 17 after colliding with Coyotes winger Clayton Keller.

The Maple Leafs had the veteran defenceman on injured reserve two days later and said at the time he would miss at least three games.

Muzzin, an effective penalty-killer and shutdown defenceman, has skated in four games with the Maple Leafs this season and recorded one assist.

Toronto also announced that TJ Brodie has been placed on injured reserve with an oblique injury. The club did not provide a timetable for his return.

