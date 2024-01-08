Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to eight-year extension worth US$92 million

TORONTO - William Nylander will be in a Toronto Maple Leafs sweater for years to come.

Nylander has agreed to an eight-year deal with the Maple Leafs worth US$92 million, the NHL team confirmed Monday.

It is the largest contract in Maple Leafs history by total value and includes a no-movement clause.

The 27-year-old Nylander has 21 goals and 33 assists through 37 games this season.

Toronto drafted Nylander eighth overall in the 2014 draft. He has 198 goals and 286 assists over 558 career games with the Maple Leafs with a plus-28 defensive rating.

Nylander was set to become an unrestricted free agent in the off-season.