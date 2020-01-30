Maple Leafs Stop Stars

Mitchell Marner set up the first two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs kept up their high-scoring ways on the road to beat the Dallas Stars 5-3.

Marner's fancy passes to Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman started Toronto on the way to its seventh win in the past eight road games.

The Maple Leafs never trailed and set a franchise record with four or more goals in eight straight games away from home.

Tyson Barrie and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Andreas Johnsson added an empty-net goal with three seconds left, and Frederik Andersen made 31 saves.

The Maple Leafs moved closer to playoff position. They pulled even in points (61) with third-place Florida in the Atlantic Division and Carolina in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference but have played more games than either team.

Alexander Radulov scored two goals and Denis Gurianov had one for the Stars. Ben Bishop stopped 29 shots.



with files from Canadian Press

