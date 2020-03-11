Maple Leafs Trim Tampa

Auston Matthews scored his 47th goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 32 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1.

William Nylander also scored for Toronto (36-25-9), which was back home following a miserable California road trip that saw the club lose against the Western Conference's three worst teams.

Mitch Marner and John Tavares put up two assists each for the Leafs, who had star defenceman Morgan Rielly back in the lineup for the first time since breaking his foot on Jan. 12.

With the victory, Toronto moved three points ahead of the Florida Panthers for the third and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. Florida has one game in hand.

Ondrej Palat replied for Tampa Bay (43-21-6). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 stops.

