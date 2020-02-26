Maple Leafs Trim Tampa Bay

One game after losing to a 42-year-old emergency goaltender on home ice, the Toronto Maple Leafs found redemption on the road with a 4-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

John Tavares scored twice, William Nylander scored his 28th and Fredrik Andersen stopped 26 shots for Toronto.

Jake Muzzin also scored, though he missed the third period after taking a puck off his right hand late in the second period.

Toronto scored a pair of power play goals while killing off all three Lightning chances, holding Tampa Bay to one shot.

Nikita Kucherov scored his 30th of the season, Pat Maroon notched his eighth while Yanni Gourde picked up his ninth as Tampa Bay lost its season-long third consecutive game in regulation and had an 11-game home winning streak ended.

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos left the game after the second period and did not return for undisclosed reasons.