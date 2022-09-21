Marathon organizers won't make changes even if ArriveCan is scrapped

Organizers of the Detroit Free Press Marathon will not be making any changes when it comes to crossing the Canada-U.S. border, even if ArriveCan is scrapped before race day.

That includes opening up the marathon to runners who opted not to take part in crossing the border, as officials say the changes will not impact registration, deferrals, change in category or transfer deadlines.

Organizers issued a statement Wednesday on the marathon's website saying " We're aware of the news reports about potential changes to the COVID-19 related requirements for entering Canada, including easing current restrictions. And we know many of you have questions on how those potential changes might impact you leading up to race day and on it. We have not received any official communication on potential changes from the Canadian government, but we have read what has been reported over the past day."

The posting goes on to say "Here's what you can expect if changes to the COVID-19 related requirements to enter into Canada are announced prior to Detroit Free Press Marathon race day:

The changes may impact what you're required to bring to pick up your packet at the Health & Fitness Expo. They also might change what you're required to run with during Sunday’s international races.

The changes will not impact registration, deferrals, change in category or transfer deadlines. The deadline for this year’s international races was August 24, 2022. The deadline to defer your 2022 race registration is September 30, 2022.

We've been in constant communication with the Canadian government throughout the past year, to ensure our international runners are adhering to the current requirements to gain access to Canada during our uniquely international race. As those requirements change, we will communicate the impact of those changes to you as soon as possible."

Reports indicate the federal government plans to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements by the end of September and make the ArriveCan application optional.

ArriveCan requires travellers to fill out a customs declaration at least 72 hours before crossing the border and provide documented proof of vaccination against COVID-19

Race day is set for Oct. 16, the first time in three years that runners will cross the Ambassador Bridge into Windsor and return to Detroit through the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. That portion of the race was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.