Marchessault ends playoff drought, Golden Knights douse Oilers 5-1 to lead series

EDMONTON - Jonathan Marchessault scored his first two goals of the playoffs for the Vegas Golden Knights in Monday's 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers to lead their playoff series two games to one.

Jack Eichel scored and had two assists for Vegas with teammates Zach Whitecloud and Chandler Stephenson each chipping in a goal.

Edmonton's Warren Foegele scored the first goal of the game before the Golden Knights countered with five.

Neither starting goalie made it to the end of the game. The Knights' Laurent Brossoit left in pain at 11:44 of the first period after turning away three of four shots.

Brossoit appeared to injure his left leg sliding across the crease. Adin Hill stopped all 25 shots he saw in relief.

Stuart Skinner was pulled for Jack Campbell in the second period when Vegas scored its fourth goal on 23 shots. Campbell made nine saves.