Margaret Atwood visits Windsor to discuss latest book

One of the most well known Canadian authors was in Windsor on Tuesday night.

Biblioasis Bookshop presented a conversation with Margaret Atwood at the Olde Walkerville Theatre about her latest book, Old Babes in the Wood.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, the 83-year-old Atwood explained it's a collection of short stories and gave a brief synopsis of what readers can expect.

"It comes in three parts, with the two parts on either end being about a couple called Nel and Tig, and in the middle there's all kinds of things including an alien from outer space. And a snail who finds itself inside the body of a customer representative at a major bank."

Atwood says these most recent stories were thought up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atwood added that while she may be getting older, she still has lots of motivations to keep on writing.

"Writers never retire. They peter out but they don't retire. Because they don't have an employer, so you don't get somebody saying here's the gold watch, here's the handshake, enjoy your golf game. Nobody ever says that to you," she stated.

Atwood is no stranger to Windsor-Essex, having been to the area numerous times over the years for events, and is also known to frequent Pelee Island.

She says she's looking forward to going back to the island for this year's Celebration of Birds and Birding event this weekend.

"So it begins on Friday, there's a bird race that starts at 12 p.m. and on Saturday it finishes up. Then there's a dinner at the winery, and we have an honorary author and an honorary birder. We had to do that online for a couple of years, but we're back doing it live again," Atwood said.

Atwood has won numerous awards over the years, including the Governor General's award twice.

Some of her most well known works include the novels Surfacing from 1972, the Handmaid's Tale from 1985, and Alias Grace from 1996.

- with files from AM800's The Shift