Marianas Trench coming to Caesars Windsor

Marianas Trench will perform on the Colosseum Stage at Caesars Windsor.

On Friday, June 2, the band will take the stage for an all ages performance, with special guest MICO.



Since their 2006 debut, Marianas Trench have had two certified double Platinum-selling records, one Platinum record, and a certified Gold-selling album.

Their chart-topping hits include "Rhythm of Your Heart," "Haven't Had Enough," and "Who Do You Love."

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday.