Marina Owner Pleased with Boating Season

With the boating season wrapping up in Windsor-Essex, the owner of a LaSalle marina says she was pleasantly surprised with the response this year.

Sally Beattie along with her family own Beattie's Sunset Marina on Front Road near Victory Street. She says boaters came out and enjoyed the season despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The boaters really took advantage of the waterways this year, a place to escape I guess, but we had a really great season," says Beattie.

She tells AM800 News some activities were cancelled but she hopes they return next year.

"We missed our get-togethers with our boaters," says Beattie. "We usually like to have an annual pig roast for them and do a firework display and we weren't allowed to do that this year but everyone seemed to enjoy themselves."

She had some concerns early in the season.

"My gut feeling was I was petrified," says Beattie. "I didn't think anybody would be able to go out. I really thought it was going to be a rough season but it turned around big time. We had a full house this year so everybody was out there, enjoying it."

Beattie says there are still some boaters out on the water but the majority of them have winterized their boats.

Marinas were given the green light to reopen by the province in May for the Victoria Day long weekend.