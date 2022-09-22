Marineland to move last two walruses out of facility, settles suit with ex-trainer

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. - Marineland says it will be moving its last two walruses to another facility where they can join others of their species.

The Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction says moving the walruses named Smooshi and her baby, Koyuk to a place where they can live with other walruses would be in the animals' best interest.

The park also says it has reached an agreement with former-trainer-turned-activist Phil Demers to settle a nearly decade-long court battle.

Marineland sued Demers in 2013, alleging he trespassed by storming the park with other activists in October 2012 and claimed he was plotting to steal a walrus and threatening employees.

Demers denied the claim and countersued for defamation and abuse of process.

The park says its last two walruses will be moved out as soon as reasonably possible, but did not say where they are going.