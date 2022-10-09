Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win

Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 for a sweep of their AL wild-card series.

It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history and baseball's largest comeback victory to clinch a postseason series.

Next up for resilient Seattle is Houston in the AL Division Series.

Making the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2001, Seattle trailed 8-1 through five innings, but it tied it at 9 with four runs in the eighth.