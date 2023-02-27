Market Square to close market vending area after 25 years in business

The owners of Market Square in Windsor have announced the market vending area will close for good at the end of March.

The owners of the site informed the six remaining vendors last week that the market vending area will close as of March 31.

It opened in 1997 with over 50 vendors in the building at 2109 Ottawa St., right near Walker Road.

Pierre Poirier, co-owner of Market Square, says they made the decision because there are only six vendors left.

"At one time we had 50. It's just not viable for the vendors who are there and not viable for us either," he says.

Poirier says there are more grocery stores in Windsor now compared to when they opened.

"The competition is tough. The larger grocery stores work on very thin margins and it makes it tough for a mom and pop operation to compete," he says.

Poirier says they're going to refresh the property and hope to land another tenant.

"We've put the proposals and we're waiting for someone to bite. But we have no signed contracts at this moment," he adds.

The release from the owners says that The Harvest Table Restaurant at the front of the market square complex will remain open.