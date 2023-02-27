Market vending area at Market Square closing

The market vending area at Market Square is closing.

According to a release, the owners of Market Square informed the six remaining vendors about the closure last week.

The vending area will close at the end of March.

It opened in 1997 with over 50 vendors attracting over 30,000 shoppers weekly in the first few years.

The release says, 'The Harvest Table Restaurant' at the front of the market square complex will remain open.

The Market Square complex is located at the corner of Walker Road and Ottawa Street.