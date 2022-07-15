Markham man charged following early morning crash in LaSalle

A man from Markham is facing numerous charges following a single vehicle collision in LaSalle early Friday morning.

According to LaSalle Police, officers found a severely damaged Toyota Corolla 10 meters off the roadway in the 700 block of Highway 18 just before 3:00 a.m.

They say it was apparent the vehicle had just been involved in a serious collision and officers quickly began to investigate, when they located the man still inside and assessed whether he was injured.

During a conversation with police, the man fled on foot but was quickly located after trying to hide.

Officers determined his ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by consuming alcohol and they arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

The man was then asked to provide a breath sample, which he refused, which is a criminal offence.

Police say when paramedics arrived they took the man to the hospital for further assessment on the injuries suffered in the crash.

According to police, the investigation revealed the Toyota involved had been reported stolen out of York Region on Thursday evening.

Investigators also learned that the man was currently bound by a Judicial Release Order to remain in his residence at all times, except for personal medical emergencies, and that at the time of the incident his driver’s licence was suspended for a variety of reasons.

As a result of this investigation the man was charged with six criminal counts, including impaired operation and two charges of driving while under suspension, and was held in custody for a bail hearing.