A tough night Saturday for Windsor's Randa Markos.

Markos dropped a unanimous decision to Japan's Kanako Murato at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

The judges scored the bout 30-27 in favour of the Japanese fighter.

This was Markos' 16th appearance in the UFC tying her with Angela Hill for the most in the women's strawweight division.

Markos has dropped three fights in a row and currently holds a professional fighting record of 10-11-1.