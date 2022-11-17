Marlins' Alcantara wins NL Cy Young Award

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara has won the National League Cy Young Award.

The 27-year-old right-hander ranked second in the NL with a 2.28 ERA while winning 14 games.

He posted six complete games and went at least eight innings in 14 of his 32 starts while logging an MLB-high 228-and-two-thirds innings.

Alcantara beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Braves and Julio Urias of the Dodgers.

This is the first time in the history of the Marlins that a pitcher has won the NL Cy Young Award.

— with files from MetroSource