Marlins' Alcantara wins NL Cy Young Award


Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara has won the National League Cy Young Award.  

The 27-year-old right-hander ranked second in the NL with a 2.28 ERA while winning 14 games.  

He posted six complete games and went at least eight innings in 14 of his 32 starts while logging an MLB-high 228-and-two-thirds innings.  

Alcantara beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Braves and Julio Urias of the Dodgers.  

This is the first time in the history of the Marlins that a pitcher has won the NL Cy Young Award.

— with files from MetroSource

