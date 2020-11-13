Marlins Hire Female General Manager

The Miami Marlins have made history.

The MLB team has hired the first female general manager after naming Kim Ng to the position.

The 51-year-old Indianapolis native, spent four seasons with the New York Yankees as an assistant general manager and time with several other big league clubs.

The Yankees won three titles when Ng was there from 1998 to year 2001. Derek Jeter, who now is the CEO of the Marlins played for the Yankees when Ng was there.

In a statement, Ng said said "It seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami."

She will be formally introduced during a virtual press conference Monday morning.