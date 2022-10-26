Married couple from Windsor wins $75,000 from OLG

John and Susan Pekor of Windsor are $75,000 richer after winning the top prize with Instant Cash Word, a game offered by OLG.

The married couple say they play the lottery weekly.

"I was playing the ticket and saw that we won $75,000 and called OLG to confirm the win," John continued, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. "When Susan came home, we checked the ticket together using the OLG App and she said, 'Wow, it really does happen!'"

John says this will make it a lot easier to carry out their retirement.

"We will put this win into savings, share with our grandchildren and maybe take a trip," Susan added.

Instant Cash Word is available for $3 and the top prize is $75,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.54.

The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Mini Market on Malden Road in Windsor.

