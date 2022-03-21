Mask mandate remains at St. Clair College

A mask mandate will remain in place at St. Clair College.

The college says it will continue with the mask mandate until the end of the winter semester

According to the college, the expected end to its mask mandate is May 1, 2022.

The college says "the safety of all students and staff is our top priority, and this mandate is one step to help to ensure a successful completion to the semester."

St. Clair is also shifting from active to passive screening on March 21.

The college says the daily questionnaire will not need to be formally completed through the SIS system.

As AM800 news reported earlier this month, a mask mandate will remain in place at the University of Windsor until at least the end of April.

As of Monday, there is no longer a mask mandate for most indoor settings in Ontario.