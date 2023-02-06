iHeartRadio
Masking alone wouldn't have eased respiratory virus surge in the fall: PHO document


Le Dr Kieran Moore dit que les gens devraient également porter un masque «dans n'importe quel cadre» pendant 10 jours complets à partir du début de leurs symptômes, même s'ils se sentent mieux. (Nathan Denette | La Presse canadienne)

A Public Health Ontario science brief says introducing a mask mandate when respiratory viruses surged in the fall may not have eased the crush on pediatric hospitals.

The brief provides a glimpse of the evidence on which Chief Medical Officer of Health Doctor Kieran Moore made his decision to go no further than a strong recommendation on masking in mid-November.

The effects of masking on the transmission of COVID-19 are strong, the brief from late November notes. Mandates may not have produced more of a benefit than recommendations, its research suggests.

But with influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or R-S-V, circulating at the time as well as COVID-19, the benefits of mask mandates became less clear for the group of experts.

Moore says the evidence for strictly introducing a mask mandate was not there.

Public Health Ontario concludes that a layered approach with masking, vaccination and staying home when sick would reduce respiratory viral transmission among children.

