Masking guidelines being eased in hospitals across Windsor-Essex

Hospitals across Windsor-Essex are moving to modify their mandatory masking policies put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following Public Health Ontario guidance, Windsor Regional Hospital, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington will modify existing mandatory masking policies, effective April 17.

As of Monday, employees, professional staff and volunteers are to wear masks only when within 2 metres of any patient unless there is a physical barrier

present.

Exceptions to this will apply when patients are under additional precautions and/or a unit is in an active outbreak.

It remains recommended that visitors mask when within 2 metres of patients.

Additionally, visitors, non-symptomatic patients, employees, professional staff and volunteers will not be required to wear a mask in non-clinical areas, such as main lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias and elevators. Masking in waiting rooms and lounges in high-risk areas such as Oncology, Dialysis and the Emergency Department remains a requirement for visitors and patients.

Masks will continue to be required for visitors within two metres of patients in the aforementioned high-risk areas, as well as on any units in an active COVID-19 outbreak.

All individuals who put on a mask should use a hospital-issued mask. Masks will be provided at hospital entrances.