Mass Vaccination Clinics Now Accepting Walk-Ins

The COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics in Windsor-Essex are now accepting walk-ins.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, appointments are still recommended but walk-ins are also available for first doses pending vaccine availability.

The health unit says individuals will receive either Pfizer or Moderna.

Individuals between the ages of 12 and 17, will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments are still needed for second doses.

There are currently five mass vaccination sites in Windsor-Essex.