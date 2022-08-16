Masse calling for compensation if Gordie Howe Bridge delayed

If construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge is delayed, causing the completion to not finish on time, the MP for Windsor West wants to see compensation come forward to the community.

Brian Masse has fired off a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and ministers Omar Alghabra and Marco Mendicino to voice his concerns.

He also outlined his position along with Ward 2 City Councillor Fabio Costante and some local business owners, at an event on Monday near Sandwich Town.

Masse says a premium for paid a P3 agreement, a public/private partnership, which includes guidelines and timeframes.

"So if the government doesn't follow through on this it would be at the loss of Canadian taxpayers, and also the local community here," says Masse. "So importantly to lay this marker out is the expectation is that if they don't make any of those timeframe's or targets for the project, then that money should go back to the community."

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a bilateral effort to ease congestion at the the border between Windsor and Detroit.

Construction on the bridge began back in October 2018, more than 20 years after the idea was first proposed.

Masse says there have been some contract issues that he's been made aware of, as well as other potential issues cropping up.

"I've actually had suppliers come to me and so forth, and also some of my contacts in the United States have given me insight that they're not going to be able to make some of the supply shipments," says Masse.

He says when they signed a contract as part of the P3 it laid out the timelines for the agreement, so they're making clear to the government what they would like to see if they can't be met.

"We expect those compensations to come" he says. "It's why we're supported by partners like the City of Windsor, and those here today, because they have really good accountable ways to be able to take that money and turn it into a net-positive for Sandwich Town."

Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority officials say every effort is being made to open the bridge to traffic by the end of 2024.