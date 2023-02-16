Masse calls on feds to pay their share of Windsor flood prevention work

The New Democrat MP for Windsor West is demanding the federal government pay their share of the cost of flood mitigation projects in Windsor.

During Question Period in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Brian Masse raised a report presented during Monday's Windsor city council meeting, indicating Infrastructure Canada is committed to covering 40 per cent of the cost of flood prevention projects in the city, but that the agency will only pay for 40 per cent of the work through its Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) based on the 2018 price estimates.

Based on the figure from 2018, that would mean a contribution amount of approximately $32.1-million, with the City of Windsor covering the other 60 per cent of the estimated cost, $55.3-million.

Due to rising inflation, increased construction costs and supply chain issues, the current estimates for the planned flood prevention projects stands at at $176 million, an increase of $86 million over 2018.

If the federal government only agrees to pay its 40 per cent shared based on the 2018 estimate, the city will be responsible for $144-million.

Masse stated during Question Period that "The City of Windsor and the federal government partnered to address climate change and pollution by tackling devastating flooding under the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation fund by agreeing to a 60 to 40 percent cost share. With rampant global inflation, construction costs have escalated, and now the Liberal’s are using this as an opportunity to squeeze the partnership and jeopardize important work by cutting their contribution to 20 percent. For all the Liberal bluster on fighting climate change, you'd think they have some shame. Windsor residents need action on the climate change emergency, not just patronizing lip service. When will this government stop backtracking and live up to their word."

Liberal M-P Jennifer O'Connell, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, said in response to Masse that the government has made record investments in Windsor and the surrounding area.

"We are investing in green and climate resilient infrastructure. Mr. Speak, it's not just about creating good jobs but creating resilient communities, that's precisely what our infrastructure plan is doing. We're working with communities, with partners to set those priorities to make sure our communities are resilient into the future," she said.

Even if the federal government pays the full 40 per cent of project costs, the city will still have to pay about $61-million more than it originally expected.

Infrastructure Canada has granted the city a deadline extension from 2028 to 2032 to ease some pressure by sorting out funding challenges.