Masse Calls out Liberals for Delaying Single Sports Betting Bill

Windsor-West MP Brian Masse is calling out the Liberal government for delaying the single sports betting bill by proroguing parliament.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the move Thursday that will in effect kill some legislation and delay others.

Masse held a press conference Friday in front of Caesars Windsor, calling the move short-sighted.

"We've missed out on an opportunity to have a pod system here for example where you could come in and do a little gaming for smaller groups or bet online because sports leagues are back up and operating," says Masse.

The New Democrat tells AM800 News every day Bill 218 is delayed costs taxpayers.

"Organized crime benefits again from that in Canada and the underground economy. You as a taxpayer have to fund the police ... there are upwards of $40-billion in money going to organized crime in offshore betting and other nefarious operations," he added.

Masse says people are going to gamble no matter what, so why not use the revenue to do some good.

For every recreational gambler there's one who is addicted and Masse says criminals aren't paying to help them quit.

"That's why we regulate marijuana. That's why we regulate alcohol and other types of activities. There are consequences that are very serious that we need to be on top of to provide the proper supports for people," he says. "How do you do that when organized crime actually controls the purse strings?"

Masse says the extra revenue from the bill could have been put to use to help sectors like health care and education deal with the pandemic.