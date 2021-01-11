Masse Forms Plan to Save the Control Tower at Windsor Airport

The battle to keep air traffic controllers at Windsor International Airport continues.

Nav Canada announced YQG and five other airports would be part of a study to eliminate air traffic control services in November of last year.

Windsor-West MP Brian Masse unveiled a proposal he's hoping the federal government will listen to Friday, as eliminating the service could hurt Windsor's economy.

Masse tells The Afternoon News legislative changes are being prepared to provide the transport minister with more power.

"We've identified the clauses that need to be amended, we're in agreement that this can be done and the legislative process has begun on that," he says. "During this process I'm open to both Liberals and Conservatives to help craft the legislation."

The New Democrat says the minister doesn't have the ability to stop the study under current legislation, even if they agree it could hurt Windsor-Essex.

"Obviously they have to work with Nav Canada and Transport Canada through the regular process, but by taking these two amendments to legislation it will empower the minister," he added.

Dante Albano is a corporate pilot and organizer of a movement to keep air traffic controllers in Windsor.

He says the airport is already hurting because of the pandemic.

"I know everyone's kind of in an uncertain situation and this kind of study makes the situation even more uncertain for our city," he says. "I want to see the study go away. I want to see our tower stay and so does everyone else."

There are concerns that if Nav Canada removes the controllers, there'll be less commercial traffic coming into and out of Windsor because of safety concerns.

Masse expects to make more progress on the legislation this week.