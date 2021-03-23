Masse Introduces Bill to Possibly Save Windsor's Air Traffic Control Tower

The push continues to save the air traffic control tower at Windsor International Airport.

The future of the tower is up in the air following a NAV Canada study which may see the elimination of air traffic control services at six airports, including Windsor, as a cost saving measure.

On Tuesday, Windsor-West MP Brian Masse introduced a private members bill which would give the Minister of Transportation power to halt NAV Canada studies during the pandemic as air traffic volumes aren't properly represented due to a decline in flights.

Masse says any investments made at the airport would be for naught.

"Those hubs were downloaded to the municipal governments and there's been substantial investments in those properties not only for keeping Canadians involved in the economy, but also too connecting communities like Windsor, the fourth most diverse in Canada, to the rest of the world."

He says air traffic volumes will pick back up as restrictions start getting lifted.

"With the traffic being down it's a challenge at the moment, but what we do know is that the public will return to air travel and the business community will as well. It's not only a bad decision for the economy, but also a bad public safety decision as well."

Masse says job loss is one thing, but public safety should never be compromised.

"In my region in Windsor it puts you on a nervous edge because we share the air space with five different airports and they're international in nature too because of the Detroit air space. We have had crashes and plane collisions in our past because of the complicated air space that we do have."

In January, NAV Canada sent letters to air traffic control employees warning of potential changes to service levels at Windsor's airport which is one of seven being reviewed to determine its long-term viability.

Since then, politicians across the region have been working to save the tower due to concerns over safety and the impact it could have on the economy.