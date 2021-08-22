Masse Registers for 2021 Federal Election

Brian Masse is officially the candidate for the New Democratic Party in Windsor West.

Masse registered as the candidate at the Local Elections Canada Office at Devonshire Mall on Saturday.

He says reconnecting with voters has been exciting.

"Take it as an opportunity to learn and to also get inspired by what the challenges are for people and also the solution so it's been really positive and I've been really grateful for our volunteers," says Masse.

Masse says his team continues to talk to residents at their door steps.

"We're being very safe and we're being very careful but the engagement has been very positive especially with the issues of the economy, housing is a challenge but also a national urban park," says Masse. "These are things that are resonating with citizens because we understand that there's everything from our environment, to our economy and our health care that are all connected together and that's really exciting to hear."

He says so far his engagement with the public has been positive.

"People realize now that there's an opportunity to make this country better and there's an opportunity for us to seize up on some unique things for the City of Windsor," says Masse.

Masse has represented the riding for 19 years.

He's up against the Liberal's Sandra Pupatello, Anthony Orlando from Conservatives and Matt Giancola from the People's Party of Canada.

The Federal Election is September 20.