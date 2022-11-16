Masse's bill to create Ojibway National Urban Park passes HOC Environment Committee

Windsor West MP Brian Masse's private members bill, C-248, to establish Ojibway National Urban Park has passed the House of Commons Standing Committee on the Environment and Sustainable Development.

The vote to pass the bill at committee was 6 to 5 with the NDP, Conservatives, Bloc MPs voting in favour and the all the Liberal members voting against.

Masse says the bill is the culmination of years, if not decades, of work by many residents from the region fighting to protect the unique ecosystem in one of the most heavily developed areas in the country.

He says what will happen next is the bill will go the House of Commons for a final vote, which will happen some time in the new year.

"What it also does is it keeps the pressure on Parks Canada and the government to continue to consult and do work in the community, and also to increase the capacity to get some of the lands actually acquired. And also benefits for the long term for our First Nations and for the City of Windsor," he said.

Masse says there's still a lot of work to be done, but it's moving in the right direction.

He says it's a positive development in trying to take control of a local environmental issue that's actually nationally significant.

"With the Gordie Howe International Bridge coming on in the next two years we have 200 of 500 endangered species in Canada right next to it that are at risk if we don't do anything," he continued. "So time is of the essence and obviously we want to see greater eco-tourism and other benefits but we can't just dither away."

Masse thanked the witnesses at committee in support of the bill including Caldwell First Nation, the City of Windsor, Wildlands League, and Friends of Ojibway who demonstrated uniform consensus in support of the legislation.

He says it's unfortunate that some Liberal members of parliament decided to vote against the bill, but he believes the support from everyone else speaks for itself.

"We're excited about where it goes next, and we're determined to get it through the house of commons. So let the Liberals deal with their own internal problems, it's unfortunate because they talk a lot about protecting the environment, but we're losing out on opportunities to do so. Here we have an exciting project that everybody could be on board with and they've got to get their act together and sort it out because it doesn't make any sense."

The proposed Ojibway National Urban Park would include Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park, Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve, and Ojibway Shores, a vital 33-acre greenspace and the last remaining, undeveloped natural shoreline in Windsor-Detroit.

It's home to hundreds of endangered species that rely on migration through surrounding local parks for survival.

On June 8th of this year in a vote of 169 for the bill and 147 against C-248 passed second reading in the HOC. The bill had the support of the Bloc, Green Party, Conservative party, the NDP, and two liberal MPs at the time.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi