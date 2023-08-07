Masse trying to gain more support for Ojibway National Urban Park

Work to secure more support for the creation of the Ojibway National Urban Park is stretching across the Canada-U.S. border.

Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse has been reaching out to leaders in the U.S. to add their voices to the effort to get final approval for the park on the shore of the Detroit River.

"I'm working this summer to build U.S. support from Congress and other representatives from the state level to actually bridge into the United States because a lot of the birds, butterflies and other species don't have passports and don't know boundaries. Working with them and their interests because it's a bigger than Windsor project," he says.

Masse says they've had support from the Wyandotte First Nations on the U.S. and other environmental groups.

"What we're doing is we're grounding it a little bit better because they actually have amazing projects happening on the Detroit side, from everything from the environment and eco-tourism. With the new border crossing coming into effect with the passengers and bikes that can go over, and then on top of that the walking, it will create some opportunities that will be unique,' he says.

In April, Masse's private member's bill to create the park passed in the House of Commons but it still requires Senate approval and royal assent.

Masse is hopeful when the House of Commons resumes sitting this fall, the Senate will be able to deal with his bill and that final approval will be provided before the end of 2023.

But Masse says he's not just relying on the status quo of support and will continue to build more until then.

"I'm thankful for all the residents and people that keep showing interest and other things that are happening. I've noticed all kinds of interesting things develop on the U.S. side that I'm trying to tap into on our side. We've even actually started to look at some of the fish habitat that can be done, so these are kind of the things we're building around the eco-system of the actual parks system," he adds.

Once approved, the proposed Ojibway National Urban Park would be over 900 acres and include Ojibway Shores, Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park and the Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve.