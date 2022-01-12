Masse urges federal government to renew isolation centre funding

The New Democrat MP for Windsor West is urging the federal government to renew funding for the COVID-19 Isolation and Recovery Centre.

The 125 room site is designed to accommodate temporary foreign workers in Windsor-Essex who are unable to safely self-isolate at their usual place of residence, many of whom are in the area working in the agricultural sector.

Brian Masse sent a letter to the federal government Tuesday urging the approval of renewed funding as soon as possible, along with augmented support to help those running the centre.

Masse says the workers that we're talking about have been asked to come to our country to play an economic role.

"We've seen in the past that there's fatal consequences if we don't handle this right, we've had workers die here away from their loved ones in hotel rooms," he says. "We need to make sure they're going to be safe, we owe that to them and making sure there's a stable support system in place is something we can control, and they can benefit from."

In March 2020, the government announced $17.8-million in funding to operate the site for 12 months, but that funding is due to expire on March 31, 2022.

The City of Windsor, which operates the centre, has already made a request for renewed funding.

Masse says we almost have to go on bended knee again to get funding for something the federal government really should be doing.

"It's quite obvious that the Liberals continue to push this aside, thinking its going to take place just on its own and don't really look at the consequences of the workers. Doing symbolic guestures or just saying things isn't good enough for these workers," he says.

Masse says we know that these workers are at risk and we know they contribute well to our economy.

"We can continue to actualy improve things but only by recognizing and paying respect to that and being in the forefront. That means doing the funding decisions right now instead of waiting until the last minute and not disrupting the health and safety protocols, and the workers and supports, to make sure this gets done," he adds.

City officials have been in contact with the Public Health Agency of Canada about renewed funding for the site, but to date, have yet to receive any word on if that funding will be provided.