Masse wants answers after international flights not approved at Windsor's airport

The MP for Windsor-West wants answers after Windsor's airport was left off the list of those which can begin international flights at the end of the month.

On Tuesday, Transport Canada announced the easing of restrictions at eight more airports, but Windsor was not included.

Brian Masse is calling for a ministerial review as no reason was given for the decision.

He says this will force local travellers to head stateside.

"What's really important to note is the timing," he says. "Right now, we're moving into the winter season and what it'll mean is many Canadians in this area will have to look towards Detroit and supporting their airlines before Canadian airlines, as opposed to driving up the highway to the Pearson Airport which is four hours in potentially bad weather."

Masse believes the federal government doesn't understand the situation.

"I think they misunderstand the area, the complications of the market, how sensitive and how hard we have to work down here. I've tried to advocate the complexity of the border and the fact that we've actually had the tunnel close the airport close," says Masse. "These are federal decisions that have actually cost City of Windsor residents."

He says it's hard to measure the impact this will have on the community.

"Given this area, if we don't have an airport that's open internationally, we have people from all over the world that live here," he says. "We're one of the most diverse communities. So you're shut out of not just only business, but also families getting reunited, or you have to go closer to the United States driving our business to the Americans."

Masse has sent a letter to the Minister of Transport asking for a detailed explanation for the decision and what can be done to allow international flights out of Windsor.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, YQG had a record year in 2019 with more than 380,000 passengers.

— with files from CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa