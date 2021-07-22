Masse Worried Sale of Waterfront Land Could Threaten Future of National Urban Park

The MP for Windsor West is sounding the alarm on a parcel of land up for sale along the Detroit River.

Brian Masse says the 15-acre site could impact the future of a national urban park in Windsor connecting Ojibway Shores to Ojibway Park.

Masse has started a petition to stop the sale of the land next to Ojibway Shores and the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project.

He says, before anything moves forward, an environmental assessment should be carried out to determine if there are any species at risk.

"I called for an environmental assessment of the place, an evaluation of whether it should be included in purchasing because it's shoreline and they announced over a billion dollars of money for shoreline protection and it's the front door of the new Gordie Howe Bridge," he says.

Masse says losing this land could be detrimental.

"This is an incredible opportunity for us to reverse the environmental degradation and really change our image," says Masse. "It would be good for eco-tourism. I know the Trans-Canada Highway Trail System wants to be part of this as well too. So having more land conflict is really the last thing we want."

He adds the land is key piece to a national urban park.

"So we have immediate steps for a wonderful opportunity here, but we've got to get some coordination with these properties," he says. "We really need some leadership on this file and we need real action. This is a great opportunity to really change the future of our City of Windsor's image. Imagine our own Point Pelee in the City of Windsor."

A listing on realtor.ca says a land auction for the property will take place September 15 with the starting bid set at one dollar.

Parks Canada, Environment Canada and the City of Windsor are currently in talks to begin the process of forming the Ojibway National Urban Park.