Massive snow storm system inches closer to Windsor-Essex

A massive storm system that is threatening holiday travel in the U.S. and southern Ontario continues to inch closer.

Locally, Windsor-Essex will see the impacts of this system that's moving closer, with heavy snow, ice, and blowing snow as the storm sweeps through the Great Lakes region.

Forecasters at the The Weather Network say the storm is stretching 3,000 kilometres from the Gulf of Mexico up to James Bay, which will affect millions of Canadians just days before Christmas.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Doug Gillham, Meteorologist with The Weather Network, says everyone needs to be on high alert and keep their eyes on the forecast before doing any travelling.

He says if you have long distance travel over the next few days, it will be severely impacted.

"Interstates and highways on both sides on the border will be closed, and air travel will be impacted. So, it's good to be aware of what's going on elsewhere if you have travel plans, but even if you don't have long distance travel plans, the roads are going to get very icy, and we'll have whiteouts."

He says it will drop to extremely cold temperatures overnight.

"It's a temperature free-fall. You go to bed and it's mild, and you get up in the morning and it's frigid. And temperatures are going to keep dropping throughout the day. So the wind chill will be into the minus 20's by the time we get into the afternoon and evening. And we haven't really experienced that yet this winter."

Gillham predicts how many centimetres of snow are expected for Windsor-Essex.

"About 10, it could get as high as 15 in spots. The reality is we won't really know how much snow fell, it'll blow around so much. You'll have some yards which will just keep blowing clear, and in other places you'll get some big drifts. With the blowing snow, it's going to be hard to tell, but I think roughly 10 cm."

He says those who are travelling closer in Michigan or up towards Niagara will see heavy snow.

"Towards Grand Bend, then north, that's where the impacts will be the greatest. Also, southern parts of the Niagara region and Buffalo, and throughout the state of Michigan. Michigan is really one of the hardest hit states in the United States. If anyone is headed across the border, you'll see much bigger impacts there."

Windsor-Essex could see up to 20 mm of rain Thursday, then 15 to 20 cm of snow on Friday, while Michigan is expected to get as much as 60 cm or 2 feet.

Gillham reminds those who do have to travel over the next few days to ensure they are cautious at all times.