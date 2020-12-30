Masters Tickets Delay

The Masters Tournament is on the hot seat with big decisions to make.

Just 100 days out from the first round of the 2021 tournament, the club announced via email to ticket holders that they would be delaying the ticket process that was set to begin January 1st.

This delay will affect the Patron Series Badges, which were already pre-sold, leaving the Augusta National Golf Club in a position of how to allow the 30-thousand purchasing spectators on the premises.

This year's tournament was moved from April to November amid the ongoing coronavirus. Dustin Johnson was the winner.



