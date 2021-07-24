Matchette Road Improvements Complete

A rebuild for a busy section of Matchette Road in now complete and there are more improvements on the way.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens commemorated the completion of $2-million in repairs and the addition of a multi-use trail and pedestrian crossover between Chappell Avenue and E.C. Row Expressway Thursday.

He says the new Gordie Howe International Bridge will have bike and pedestrian access. "This is the first phase that's now done, so when that bridge opens in 2024, we'll be ready to handle the cycling traffic and the walkers that come off that bridge," he added.

Dilkens adds there are more pedestrian and cycling friendly improvements coming for the area. "Right now the part that's open is from Chappell Avenue to E.C. Row Expressway and it's just part of the $1.6-billion 10-Year Capital Plan that we have at City of Windsor," he says.

Phase 2 of the project is expected to begin before the end of 2022 and will expand the multi-use trail along Matchette Road from E.C. Row Expressway to Broadway Street.