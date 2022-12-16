Matthew Maggio leads Spitfires to big win against Erie

A big win for the Spitfires at home against the Erie Otters.

In the first period, Matthew Maggio got the first goal of the night to give the Spits a 1-0 lead.

Windsor would get another goal thanks to Alex Christopoulos less than three minutes apart, and Maggio scored his second of the night to pull further away from Erie just a short time later.

Erie gets a lucky bounce off the ref and they score on the powerplay.

Maggio got his third of the night for a hat trick in the first period, giving Windsor a 4-1 lead, but the Otters would add another so it was 4-2 after the opening frame.

It was Maggio's fourth career OHL hat-trick for the Windsor Spitfires, and his first this season.

In the second, a slow start to the period, however on a penalty kill Maggio would get a shorthanded goal, and then 21 seconds later, Maggio added another goal shorthanded giving him five goals halfway through the second period.

Windsor led 6-2 at the end of the second.

In the third, Erie scored on the powerplay less than five minutes into play. It was the lone goal in the period, giving Windsor a big 6-3 win.

A big night for Maggio, who is a prospect for the NHL's New York Islanders, as he hits 150 career OHL points.

Maggio has tied the club record for goals in one game with five. He joins Gerry Leroux (1977), Paul Gagne (1979) and Daniel D'Amico (2020).

The Spitfires will be back in action Saturday night when they travel to Owen Sound to take on the Attack.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Spitfires Twitter