Matthew Maggio named OHL 'Player of the Week'

Spitfires' Matthew Maggio has been named the Ontario Hockey League's 'Player of the Week'.

Maggio, who is a New York Islanders prospect, is the 'Player of the Week' after three goals, four assists, and seven points over three games during the week of October 10.

Suiting up for the Spit's at the WFCU Centre for the first time since returning from the Islanders, Maggio had one goal and two assists, setting up Alex Christopoulos' overtime winner on Thanksgiving Monday, leading Windsor to a 3-2 win over the Soo Greyhounds.

On Friday, he added two more assists for Windsor's 6-3 win on the road against the Sarnia Sting.

He then closed out the weekend with a pair of goals in a 5-4 loss in Owen Sound on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old native of Tecumseh was a fifth round pick of the New York Islanders this past summer after 38 goals, 47 assists, and 85 points in 66 games last season.

He is only one goal shy of 50 goals in his OHL career.