Matthew Maggio nets hat trick in Spitfires win in Flint

The Windsor Spitfires are returning home with a win after heading stateside for the first time in 18 months.

Matthew Maggio led the way with a hat trick and an assist in a 6-2 final over the Flint Firebirds.

Kyle McDonald netted a pair of goals for the Spitfires in the win as well while Bronson Ride added two assists.

Windsor moves to 4-4-2 on the season good for second place in the West Division.

The Spitfires are now off until Saturday when they host the Erie Otters.

Puck drops at the WFCU Centre at 7:05pm with the AM800 pre-game show scheduled for 6:50pm.