Matthew Perry mourned by 'Friends' cast mates: 'We are all so utterly devastated'

The stars of "Friends" say they are mourning the "unfathomable" death of Matthew Perry.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer say in a joint statement to People magazine that they "utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew."

Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home Saturday, and investigation is ongoing.

The "Friends" actors say they "were more than just cast mates" with Perry. They say they "are a family."

Perry, who played Chandler Bing throughout the show's 10 seasons, is being mourned worldwide.

Fans are placing flowers and heartfelt tributes outside the New York building that served as an exterior for the show.

Warner Bros. Television