Matthews breaks Maple Leafs goal record

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal during second period NHL action against the Boston Bruins in Toronto on Saturday November 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

(Dallas, TX)  --  Auston Matthews is making Maple Leafs history.  

The 24-year-old centre scored his 55th goal of the season in the second period of Toronto's 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday, breaking the franchise record for most goals in a season.

Rick Vaive held the record for over 40 years after scoring 54 goals in the 1981-82 season.  

Matthews still has 11 games to continue to extend the record, which he's already stretched to 56 goals after hitting the overtime game-winner against the Stars.

— with files from MetroSource

