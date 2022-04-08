Matthews breaks Maple Leafs goal record

The 24-year-old centre scored his 55th goal of the season in the second period of Toronto's 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday, breaking the franchise record for most goals in a season.

Rick Vaive held the record for over 40 years after scoring 54 goals in the 1981-82 season.

Matthews still has 11 games to continue to extend the record, which he's already stretched to 56 goals after hitting the overtime game-winner against the Stars.

— with files from MetroSource