Matthews Confirms Positive Test

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Matthews told reporters about the positive test as the Maple Leafs opened their training camp Monday, adding he was ``mostly asymptomatic.''

The Toronto Sun reported on June 19 that Matthews contracted the virus while at home in Scottsdale, Ariz., and was in quarantine to get healthy before the start of training camp.

The Maple Leafs declined to confirm the report at the time, citing the privacy of players' medical records.

Arizona is among the U.S. states that has seen a recent spike in positive tests for the novel coronavirus.

Matthews participated in Monday's practice.

The Maple Leafs are set to open a best-of-five playoff qualification series with Columbus on Aug. 2 in Toronto.





with files from (The Canadian Press)