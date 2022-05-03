Matthews, Marner lead the way as Maple Leafs thump Lightning in Game 1

TORONTO - Auston Matthews scored twice as part of a three-point night and Jack Campbell made 23 saves to register the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series Monday.

Mitch Marner snapped a long post-season goal drought to go along with two assists, while Jake Muzzin and David Kampf, on a short-handed breakaway, also scored for Toronto, which killed off five Lightning power plays including an early five-minute major inside an electric Scotiabank Arena.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who will look to rebound in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Teams that take the opener of a best-of-seven series hold an all-time record of 499-228 (. 686), including a 9-6 mark last season.

Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe predicted a "borderline violent" series, and that's exactly what happened seven minutes into the first period when Leafs winger Kyle Clifford pasted Tampa's Ross Colton from behind into the boards to earn a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

Having already killed off one minor penalty, Toronto had the better chances down a man with Clifford taking an early shower, including an Alexander Kerfoot shot off the post on a 2-on-1.