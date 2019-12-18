Matthews Sparks Maple Leafs' Win Over Sabres

Auston Matthews scored twice and Toronto hung on to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 at Scotiabank Arena Tuesday night.

The Maple Leafs led 3-0 through 40 minutes but let the Sabres cut it to 4-3 late. Toronto needed a big penalty kill and an empty-net goal to seal it as Sheldon Keefe improved to 8-4-0 since taking over for the fired Mike Babcock on November 20.

Matthews became the second player in franchise history to score at least 20 goals in each of his first four NHL seasons, joining Dave Keon, who did it in six straight from 1960-66.

Sabres captain Jack Eichel extended his points streak to 17 games (16 goals, 15 assists) -- the longest in the league this season.

Toronto is back in action Friday night against the Rangers in New York, and then returns home to face the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.